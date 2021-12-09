Expert Connections
1,453 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

There have been 678,343 total cases of the virus in the state since the pandemic began.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported 1,453 new Coronavirus cases on Thursday.

The seven-day average of new cases has now grown to 1,316.

So far, there have been 678,343 total cases of the virus in the state since the pandemic began.

There are currently 11,874 active cases statewide according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

No new deaths in Oklahoma were reported on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

