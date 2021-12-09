1,453 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported 1,453 new Coronavirus cases on Thursday.

The seven-day average of new cases has now grown to 1,316.

So far, there have been 678,343 total cases of the virus in the state since the pandemic began.

There are currently 11,874 active cases statewide according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

No new deaths in Oklahoma were reported on Thursday.

