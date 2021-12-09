Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Cash payments to teen girls described at Maxwell trial

In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian Everdell prior to the testimony of "Kate,"during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in New York. Maxwell 's family have written to Attorney General Merrick B. Garland requesting that authorities stop using four-point restraints to shackle her hands, waist and feet when she is moved from a holding cell to the courtroom, and that she receive a food pack and a bar of soap each day.(Elizabeth Williams via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A former boyfriend of a woman who says she was paid to give sexual favors to Jeffrey Epstein starting at age 14 corroborated parts of her account at the sex trafficking trial of the millionaire’s longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The man said Wednesday on multiple occasions in the early 2000s he drove three girls he knew to Epstein’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

The teenagers would emerge an hour later with $100 bills.

The girls included a woman who testified Tuesday that she made hundreds of dollars giving sexualized massages to Epstein.

Maxwell’s lawyers say she wasn’t aware of any sexual misconduct.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSBI officials said the person who called 911 said Sanders was waving a gun in the house.
UPDATE: Man killed in Lawton officer-involved shooting identified, details released
Zachree Cox was arrested for public intoxication.
New details released in shooting of ambulance in Lawton
Lawton Police shot and killed Quadry Sanders on Sunday evening after LPD Chief of Police James...
Family of man killed by Lawton Police mourns loss, searches for answers
John N. Seibert has been charged with one count of first-degree rape of a victim under the age...
Warrant issued for Comanche County rape suspect
Paramedics speak out following ambulance getting hit by bullet
Paramedics speak out following ambulance getting hit by bullet

Latest News

Senator Jessica Garvin files Senate Bill 1126 to allow schools to use unspent funds.
Senate bill to help manage school funds
One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on U.S. 277.
Wreck on U.S Highway 277 sends one to hospital
Local elementary school in Lawton holds holiday fun event
Local elementary school in Lawton holds holiday fun event
Local elementary school in Lawton holds holiday fun event
Local elementary school in Lawton holds holiday fun event