City of Lawton adopts 2021 Stormwater Management Plan

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has adopted a new Stormwater Management Plan.

Every five years, the City of Lawton adopts a new Stormwater Management Plan. Officials hope the newest one will help bring awareness to the dangers of pollution and how it can impair creeks, like the one you see right behind me.

That’s Wolf Creek. It runs from the Country Club to the airport.

Deputy Director of Public Works Cynthia William said it’s been identified as struggling or “impaired.”

“We want to make sure that we can clean up that area that we don’t introduce any more pollutants into it,” Williams said. “We want to help improve the chemical, physical and biological state of that stream and we also want to protect all the other streams here in Lawton.”

According to Williams, the choices you make everyday impact the water everyone in the city uses.

“Your daily activities could introduce pollutants, and we want people to understand that it is very beneficial for us to prevent it because it can be costly to try to mitigate it later on,” Williams said.

She adds that trash, like cigarette butts, oil and paint are harmful too.

“Any type of cleaners, excess pesticides or herbicides. Any of that. Even your grass and your leaves being blown into the street can go into our storm drains and right into our drinking waters,” Williams said.

Williams said a great way to get involved is by participating in the Adopt-A-Stream and Stream Clean Up projects.

The plan consists of six categories, including public education and involvement, industrial discharge runoff control, construction inspection controls, post construction controls, good housekeeping and illicit discharge dissemination and elimination.

You can learn more on the City of Lawton’s website, www.lawtonok.gov.

Williams encourages you to call the 24 hour pollution hotline if you see illicit discharges or illegal dumping.

She said the city inspects 100-percent of the calls they receive. The phone number is 580-581-3565.

