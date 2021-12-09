Death row inmate asks Supreme Court to appeal clemency

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A death row inmate who was denied clemency last week is taking his grievance to the Supreme Court.

Bigler Stouffer is asking the high court to stay his execution.

Last month, the state Parole Board voted to grant him clemency, over concerns about the lethal injection process, but Governor Stitt denied their recommendation.

Stouffer, who was convicted in the murder of a Putnam City school teacher, is set to be executed at 10 a.m. Dec. 9.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.