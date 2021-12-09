Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Death row inmate asks Supreme Court to appeal clemency

(Oklahoma Department of Corrections)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A death row inmate who was denied clemency last week is taking his grievance to the Supreme Court.

Bigler Stouffer is asking the high court to stay his execution.

Last month, the state Parole Board voted to grant him clemency, over concerns about the lethal injection process, but Governor Stitt denied their recommendation.

Stouffer, who was convicted in the murder of a Putnam City school teacher, is set to be executed at 10 a.m. Dec. 9.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSBI officials said the person who called 911 said Sanders was waving a gun in the house.
UPDATE: Man killed in Lawton officer-involved shooting identified, details released
Zachree Cox was arrested for public intoxication.
New details released in shooting of ambulance in Lawton
Lawton Police shot and killed Quadry Sanders on Sunday evening after LPD Chief of Police James...
Family of man killed by Lawton Police mourns loss, searches for answers
John N. Seibert has been charged with one count of first-degree rape of a victim under the age...
Warrant issued for Comanche County rape suspect
Paramedics speak out following ambulance getting hit by bullet
Paramedics speak out following ambulance getting hit by bullet

Latest News

A man is flown to a hospital after vehicle fire.
One person flown to hospital after vehicle fire
Senator Jessica Garvin files Senate Bill 1126 to allow schools to use unspent funds.
Senate bill to help manage school funds
One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on U.S. 277.
Wreck on U.S Highway 277 sends one to hospital
Local elementary school in Lawton holds holiday fun event
Local elementary school in Lawton holds holiday fun event