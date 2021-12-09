First Alert Forecast (12/9 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Southerly winds continue to bring in warm air out of the south as we are going to be significantly warmer that yesterday with highs in the mid/upper 70s, with some places down south of the Red River reaching the 80s. Most of Texoma will be anywhere between 15-25 degrees warmer than yesterday, along with winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph, elevated fire weather conditions are in place for the region. Skies will be partly cloudy and mostly sunny through the day.

Friday is going to be the warmest day for the foreseeable future as temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the low 80s, putting some high temperature records at risk of being broken. These un-December-like temperatures along with dry air and very gusty winds out of the south at 20-30 mph means all of Texoma will be under near-critical fire weather conditions, with almost all counties west of I-44, including Comanche county under a fire weather watch for tomorrow.

Cloud coverage on Friday will have a mix of sun and clouds ahead of a cold front that will move through during the afternoon and evening. This front will attribute to the warm temperatures we see tomorrow afternoon in the form of pre-frontal warming, but will bring much cooler temperatures behind it heading into the weekend. While moisture will be absent, a stray shower can’t be ruled out with this system. Expect any chance for rain to be at zero after sunset tomorrow.

Saturday morning will see temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, nearly 50 degrees colder than the temperature we will have experienced 12 hours prior. Saturday looks to be our only day with seasonable-like weather with sunny skies and temperatures only getting up to the low/mid 50s. Winds will be out of the north at 10-20 mph.

A building high pressure ridge out west along with the return of strong southerly winds will put us back on a unseasonable warming trend for early next week as temperatures will be back up into the 60s by Sunday and the 70s by Monday. Looking past the 7 day forecast, another cold front looks to move in next Wednesday and Thursday, with the possibility for some decent rain coverage late next week along with another cooldown.

