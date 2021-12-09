First Alert Forecast | 12/9PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today was a beautiful day! All locations across Texoma saw highs in the 70s. Yes these temperatures are unseasonable but it was a nice day out with the warm temperatures, sun/clouds and light winds that we saw. There is going to be an increase in moisture ahead of tomorrow’s cold front, which will result in mostly cloudy skies expected overnight. There’s a wicked low chance that some could see sprinkles but it’s very likely that precipitation will not reach the ground. This is due to the very dry layer the rain would need to fall through in order to reach the surface. With the cloud cover, temperatures by tomorrow morning will only fall into the upper 40s to mid 50s, remaining well above average.

The warm weather continues through tomorrow with highs rising into the 70s and even low to mid 80s for much of north Texas. Remember, average high this time of year is 55°. Strong surface winds will increase by mid morning. We’ll see sustained winds out of the southwest at 20 to 30mph. Gusts will be into the low 40s.

Tomorrow will be a significant fire weather day. With windy and dry conditions, with near record warm temperatures will result in near critical fire weather conditions. All outdoor burning, and other activities that could lead to fire starts, are strongly discouraged. Counties west and south of Comanche/ Caddo counties are under a fire weather watch from 10AM-6PM. The worst conditions will be across western Oklahoma and western north Texas. Sunday will be another day of concern, with similar, but less extreme, conditions. Some caution will be needed Monday, as well. For each of these days, the worst conditions will be across western Oklahoma and western north Texas.

The cold front is looking to clear the area by Friday evening, bringing a drop in temperatures and gusty northwest winds behind it. Winds are expected to weaken by Saturday morning. By the afternoon, highs will only rise into the low to mid 50s. North winds will be around 10 to 15mph by the afternoon. Any cloud cover will exit with the cold front.

The cooldown (which is in fact seasonable temperatures) will be brief as an upper ridge of high pressure builds overhead starting Sunday and lasting through the middle of next week. Sunday will warm back into the low 60s with south winds at 10 to 20mph. A somewhat tight pressure gradient will lead to strong south to southwest winds for much of next week. Monday will see mostly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Highs will rise back into the mid 70s to near 80 degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday.

As the ridge builds locally, a trough will dig along the west coast and eventually eject into the southern Plains by next Wednesday. Ahead of this happening, moisture will increase significantly. It’s possible we could see widespread rain during this time associated with a cold front on Thursday and continuing through late next week as the front stalls nearby. As is typical at this range, uncertainty is high and confidence is low but we’ll keep our fingers crossed!

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

