Five Oklahoma tribes among 49 nationwide to receive HUD funding

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is awarding more than $52 million to 49 Tribal communities, including more than $1 million each to five tribes in Oklahoma.

The money comes from the Indian Community Block Grant-American Rescue Plan, and will help the communities in their response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is how much tribes in Oklahoma will see:

$1,000,035 for the Apache Tribe

$1,035,000 for the Kiowa Tribe Housing Authority

$1,035,000 for the Modoc Nation

$1,035,000 for the Seminole of Oklahoma

$1,025,592 for the Seneca-Cayuga Nation

The Apache Tribe plans to use their funding to rehabilitate homes, improving ventilation and expanding broadband infrastructure as well as providing emergency assistance for families impacted by the pandemic.

The Kiowa Tribe Housing Authority will use money to build 12 to 14 two-bedroom homes to help with a housing shortage.

The Modoc Nation said it intends to build five to six tiny homes to serve as temporary shelter for families impacted by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Seminole Tribe will rehabilitate 24 homes and build two tiny homes to help with the housing shortage while the Seneca-Cayuga Nation will also build tiny homes.

