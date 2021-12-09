Expert Connections
Heavy smoke seen from Thursday morning fire in Lawton

By Chase Scheuer and Haley Wilson
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Fire crews were called out to the scene of a structure fire Thursday morning. The call came in around 5:45 a.m. near Northwest Williams and Northwest 13th. When our photographer arrived on scene he says he saw flames, but by the time we were able to get the camera rolling, only heavy smoke could be seen, as fire fighters worked to take wood off the side of the building.

We are still waiting to find out more information, but you can count on us to keep you updated when we learn more.

