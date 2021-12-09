Jackson County teen facing more charges, allegations

Expert Connections
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A 17-year-old from Blair is facing even more charges and allegations.

According to court documents, nine girls between the ages of 13 and 17 claim the teen either requested nude photos of them, asked them to touch him inappropriately or he touched them inappropriately.

Two girls initially came forward, resulting in charges being filed in September.

The suspect is now facing multiple new charges, including first-degree rape, rape by instrumentation, two counts of lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16 and five counts of lewd acts to a child under 16.

According to court documents, the new charges stem from crimes that allegedly took place between summer 2019 and September 2021.

