Local elementary school in Lawton holds holiday fun event

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - John Adams Elementary is celebrating their virtual students today during Winter-Fest.

Wednesday, virtual students from both John Adams and Washington were invited to meet in person with their teachers and friends, who they normally communicate with over the internet.

Students got a chance to create holiday gifts through crafts, or buy some presents in their special Santa Secret Shop with discounted prices.

The Grinch and Santa even stopped by for photos.

Principal of John Adams Kim Harrison said this is more than just a fun event.

“It’s important to bring these kids in to see their teachers. They miss that interaction of being with their teacher,” Harrison said. “Of course they see them everyday through Zoom, on the other side of the camera. But a lot of them, when you see their face light up when they come through the doors and see their teacher, a lot of them want a hug, or just say hi. They just miss that part, but for different reasons, kids are staying home and staying virtual for health reasons or other things. But the kids love their teachers, so it’s nice to have these opportunities.”

He also said students are sometimes disconnected from each other.

“And their friends,” Harrison said. “They don’t get to see their friends very often either. Because they’re all across Lawton, they’re not from just one area.”

Kids also received cup of hot cocoa and holiday cookies.

