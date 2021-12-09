Marlow supports the Outlaws as they head to state championship

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The town of Marlow and all of Stephens county is excited and supportive of the Marlow high school football team, as they will play in the state championships this weekend.

Scott Dittner said the last time Marlow made it to the State Championships was in 2006, so as you could imagine, this is a huge deal, not only for the players, but for the entire community as well.

”This is the first time in school history that we have an undefeated team, that’s been 14-0, and a chance to go 15-0 and win a state championship,” Dittner said. “It’s never happened before in our whole history of football, ya know, since 1918.”

Driving down Main Street, you’ll notice every other pole has a school spirit ribbon.

And Marlow High’s art students helped businesses show their Outlaw pride.

”The high school art class has been painting all the windows in town for the local businesses, and they’ve been very supportive in letting them do that,” Dittner said.

In addition to the signs and encouragement written in paint, the community has also supported the players through dinners.

”Parents have cooked steak dinners for our kids the past 3 weeks,” Gage said. “We have anonymous donors contribute to that. They’ve treated out kids on football team like kings.”

And we can’t forget the students of Marlow, who all have shown their school spirit in one way or another, whether it’s decorating the halls, their cars, or the gym.

My wife is a 5th grade teacher and they have been making signs, all classes have been making signs to cover the gym as well to support the team,” Dittner said.

Coach Gage said these boys have been working hard for this, and earned their undefeated season.

“It feels like the weight of the world is on our team’s shoulders, but our kids can handle it,” Gage said. “And we’re excited to try and win a state championship.”

