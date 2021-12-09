Oklahoma death row inmate executed; 2nd this year

MCALESTER, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma has carried out another execution, the second since the state resumed the process this year.

Bigler Stouffer II received a three-drug lethal injection this morning at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

The 79-year-old had maintained his innocence in the deadly attack on a Putnam City schoolteacher.

The execution proceeded after courts rejected Stouffer’s claim that the state’s lethal injection method would result in unconstitutional pain and suffering.

Governor Kevin Stitt rejected clemency for Stouffer despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his sentence be commuted to life in prison without parole.

There were no reported complications in the execution.

Stouffer was declared dead at 10:16 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.