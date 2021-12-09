Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Oklahoma death row inmate executed; 2nd this year

Bigler Stouffer II
Bigler Stouffer II(Oklahoma Department of Corrections)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCALESTER, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma has carried out another execution, the second since the state resumed the process this year.

Bigler Stouffer II received a three-drug lethal injection this morning at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

The 79-year-old had maintained his innocence in the deadly attack on a Putnam City schoolteacher.

The execution proceeded after courts rejected Stouffer’s claim that the state’s lethal injection method would result in unconstitutional pain and suffering.

Governor Kevin Stitt rejected clemency for Stouffer despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his sentence be commuted to life in prison without parole.

There were no reported complications in the execution.

Stouffer was declared dead at 10:16 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on U.S. 277.
Wreck on U.S Highway 277 sends one to hospital
Zachree Cox was arrested for public intoxication.
New details released in shooting of ambulance in Lawton
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
Lawton Police shot and killed Quadry Sanders on Sunday evening after LPD Chief of Police James...
Family of man killed by Lawton Police mourns loss, searches for answers
A man is flown to a hospital after vehicle fire.
One person flown to hospital after vehicle fire

Latest News

The exact cause of the crash is not known.
One flown to hospital after Comanche County crash
According to court documents, the new charges stem from crimes that allegedly took place...
Jackson County teen facing more charges, allegations
OESC reported continued and initial unemployment numbers went down for the week ending Nov. 27.
Unemployment drops in Oklahoma
Water rate increases have been approved for Apache.
Water rate increase approved for town of Apache