One flown to hospital after Comanche County crash

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was airlifted to a hospital after a crash in Comanche County Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at NE Trail Road and NE Cache Road.

According to our photographer at the scene, the crash was between a tan Buick heading east on Cache Road and a black Dodge heading north on Trail Road.

A witness said the Dodge rolled an undetermined amount of times after the crash.

The exact cause of the crash is not known.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was one of several agencies who responded to the scene.

The driver of the Buick was flown to a hospital.

The driver’s condition is not known.

