One person flown to hospital after vehicle fire

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A man was injured after a car fire near Medicine Park.

It happened off Stoney Point Road a little before 6 p.m. Wednesday night.

Witnesses reported seeing a man run from a car and roll on the ground to put out the flames on his body.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire.

The man was flown to a hospital for treatment.

The cause remains under investigation.

