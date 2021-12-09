Expert Connections
One person flown to hospital after vehicle fire

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A man was injured after a car fire near Medicine Park.

It happened off Stoney Point Road a little before 6 p.m. Wednesday night.

Witnesses reported seeing a man run from a car and roll on the ground to put out the flames on his body.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire.

The man was flown to a hospital for treatment.

The cause remains under investigation.

