One person flown to hospital after vehicle fire
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A man was injured after a car fire near Medicine Park.
It happened off Stoney Point Road a little before 6 p.m. Wednesday night.
Witnesses reported seeing a man run from a car and roll on the ground to put out the flames on his body.
Fire crews were able to put out the fire.
The man was flown to a hospital for treatment.
The cause remains under investigation.
