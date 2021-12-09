Expert Connections
Unemployment drops in Oklahoma

OESC reported continued and initial unemployment numbers went down for the week ending Nov. 27.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Unemployment is going back down in Oklahoma.

After a week where initial and continued unemployment claims went up in the state, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reported that both numbers decreased for the filing week ending Nov. 27.

That week, OESC reported initial claims went from 3,318 the week before to 1,716.

Continued claims, meanwhile, went from 14,646 to 13,402.

For the week ending Dec. 4, the national advance figure shows a continued decrease in unemployment claims.

The numbers for that week in Oklahoma will be released next Thursday.

