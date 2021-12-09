Unemployment drops in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Unemployment is going back down in Oklahoma.

After a week where initial and continued unemployment claims went up in the state, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reported that both numbers decreased for the filing week ending Nov. 27.

That week, OESC reported initial claims went from 3,318 the week before to 1,716.

Continued claims, meanwhile, went from 14,646 to 13,402.

For the week ending Dec. 4, the national advance figure shows a continued decrease in unemployment claims.

The numbers for that week in Oklahoma will be released next Thursday.

