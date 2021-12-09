Water rate increase approved for town of Apache

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A water rate increase has been approved for the town of Apache.

The Apache Town Board of Trustees approved the increases, which will see the minimum water/sewer/solid waste bill go from $52.50 to $59.90 on January 1.

Apache residents will see a 14.1% increase overall.

Officials said the revenue from the increases will cover necessary repairs and equipment for the water and sewer departments as designated by the Apache Public Works Authority’s six year budget plan.

