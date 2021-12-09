Wreck on U.S Highway 277 sends one to hospital

Comanche County, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Sheriffs were called out to a crash on U-S 277 near Elgin on Wednesday.

Emergency officials arrived on the scene a little after 8 a.m.

The crash happened near the intersection of Happy Hollow and U-S 277

There was significant damage to vehicles involved, and the air bags were deployed. At least one person was taken by ambulance. O-H-P was called to the scene to investigate.

