Wreck on U.S Highway 277 sends one to hospital

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on U.S. 277.
One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on U.S. 277.(KSWO)
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Comanche County, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Sheriffs were called out to a crash on U-S 277 near Elgin on Wednesday.

Emergency officials arrived on the scene a little after 8 a.m.

The crash happened near the intersection of Happy Hollow and U-S 277

There was significant damage to vehicles involved, and the air bags were deployed. At least one person was taken by ambulance. O-H-P was called to the scene to investigate.

As always, you can count on 7News to bring you the latest, as we learn more about this crash.

