3,000+ new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported more than 3,000 new Coronavirus cases Friday.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 3,003 new cases, bringing the total number of Coronavirus cases in the state so far to 681,346

There are currently 14,131 active cases statewide according to OSDH, while the seven-day average of new cases stands at 1,561.

The Centers for Disease Control also reported 11 new deaths from the virus on Friday.

12,070 people in Oklahoma have died from the virus since the pandemic began.

