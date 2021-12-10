Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

3,000+ new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

There have been 681,346 cases confirmed in Oklahoma since the pandemic began.
There have been 681,346 cases confirmed in Oklahoma since the pandemic began.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported more than 3,000 new Coronavirus cases Friday.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 3,003 new cases, bringing the total number of Coronavirus cases in the state so far to 681,346

There are currently 14,131 active cases statewide according to OSDH, while the seven-day average of new cases stands at 1,561.

The Centers for Disease Control also reported 11 new deaths from the virus on Friday.

12,070 people in Oklahoma have died from the virus since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exact cause of the crash is not known.
One flown to hospital after Comanche County crash
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
A man is flown to a hospital after vehicle fire.
One person flown to hospital after vehicle fire
One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on U.S. 277.
Wreck on U.S Highway 277 sends one to hospital
Bigler Stouffer II
Oklahoma death row inmate executed; 2nd this year

Latest News

Robert Adair, Jr.
Lawton murder suspect sentenced
Trail Road and Cache crash
New details released in Comanche County crash
Vicky Vernon was last seen in the 1200 block of W. Atoka in Sulphur on Nov. 29.
OSBI looking for missing Sulphur woman
First Alert Forecast 6am
First Alert Forecast (12/10 AM)