Cold Front Sweeps Through Tonight with a Dry Weekend

Wind gusts of 30 mph possible until just after midnight
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7 weather apps.(KSWO)
By Lexie Walker
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire Weather Conditions were in full effect today with very dry air, winds gusting to 50 mph at times, and temperatures topping out in the low 80s for most in Texoma. These conditions will fade overnight as a cold front brings cooler temperatures with a North wind and relief to our humidity levels as well. Winds sustained 20-25 mph before midnight and 10-20 mph until 7AM. Clouds will increase though the early morning hours as temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s.

For Saturday, winds continue to weaken out of the North at 10-15 mph with partly cloudy skies early. Clouds will clear by the afternoon, with a light wind and temperatures only reaching the low to mid 50s. Fire weather conditions drop to the low category.

Saturday night, clear skies and a light wind allow for strong radiative cooling once again as temperatures dip down into the mid 20s across Texoma. The clear skies will allow for warming to begin again Sunday with highs back into the 60s. A south to southwest flow returns due to ridging building over the Southern Plains. This will allow for fire conditions to jump to the near-critical category again on Sunday afternoon. All outdoor burning, and other activities that could lead to fire starts, are strongly discouraged.

For the work week, temperatures will warm into the 70s again by mid week with high pressure over the plains with south/southwest winds. We have a slight chance for rain into Thursday following another cold front, but for now moisture in our area isn’t looking favorable for significant rainfall.

Have a good Friday and a better weekend!

-First Alert Student Meteorologist Reece Cole & Lexie Walker

