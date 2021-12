COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A fire in Cotton County is under investigation.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Thursday off a country road near Randlett.

Fire crews from Randlett, Devol and Grandfield were on the scene to control the fire.

It’s not clear what sparked the flames; no one was hurt and no structures were damaged.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.