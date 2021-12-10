Expert Connections
Multiple fires raging in SWOK; evacuations for part of Comanche County

A grass fire in Comanche County was put out Friday afternoon as others sparked in southwestern...
A grass fire in Comanche County was put out Friday afternoon as others sparked in southwestern Oklahoma.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE 2:34 p.m. - Comanche County Emergency Management is advising anyone within a 4-mile radius of East Highway 65 and Southeast Coombs Road to evacuate immediately due to a fire moving northeast through Comanche county.

ORIGINAL STORY - A fire in Comanche County is out after it sparked on a Red Flag warning day.

It broke out around noon near Post Oak and NW Neugebauer Drive.

According to the Comanche County Emergency Management Public Information Officer, the fire was contained without any buildings being damaged.

No injuries were reported, either.

Crews from several departments including Cache, Indiahoma, Chattanooga, Pecan Creek, Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and Comanche Nation responded to the fire.

At last check, fire crews were still battling other fires in the area, including one in Cotton County off of US-277 between E. 1810 Road and OK-5, and another in Stephens County that originated in Central High near 6 Mile and Nabor Road.

You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

