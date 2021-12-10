First Alert Forecast (12/10 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Increased cloud coverage last night will stay with us through morning and most of the afternoon. The very little moisture present to give us this cloud coverage could allow for some some sprinkles this today, but any precipitation that does form over Texoma is likely to evaporate before it reaches the ground as the potential rain has to pass through very dry layers of air above the surface. Temperatures today will be near record numbers as we warm up to the upper 70s and low 80s, around 20-25 degrees above average for this time of year. Winds will be breezy out of the south and west at 20-30 mph, gusting up to 40 mph.

The warm temperatures, dry air, and gusty winds mean have allowed for a Red Flag Warning to be in place for most of Texoma, including all counties along and west of I-44 today between 10am and 6pm. A Wind Advisory is also in effect for almost all counties in Texoma. during the same time period. All outdoor burning, and other activities that could lead to fire starts, are strongly discouraged, as dangerous grass fires could spread very rapidly under todays conditions.

Today’s cold front will move into Texoma during the afternoon and evening, shifting winds out of the north at 15-25 mph tonight while also bringing much cooler temperatures tomorrow morning. A sharp cooldown overnight will decrease morning lows down to near freezing in the low/mid 30s.

By Saturday morning the cold front will have moved east of Texoma, taking any remaining moisture with it. A few clouds are possible in the morning, but by the middle of the day skies will be clear and sunny. Winds will be out of the north through the day at 5-10 mph along with near-average temperatures in the low/mid 50s.

A high pressure ridge out west will move into the central US as we make our way through the weekend, warming us up by the beginning of next week. This along with a shift back to southerly winds on Sunday at 10-20 mph will warm us up to the 60s to end our weekend. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week will see another warming trend as temperatures get once again reach the 70s by the middle of the week along with mostly sunny skies.

A trough will move in from the west heading into Thursday, which will bring our next cold front. A significant increase in moisture could allow for widespread rain late next week. Models right now are uncertain on the extent of any precipitation next week, so we will keep you updated through the next few days on where the models will trend.

