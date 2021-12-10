First Baptist Church to host tree lighting tradition

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With Christmas approaching, one of Lawton’s holiday traditions is gearing up to open to the public once more.

Thursday night, dress rehearsals for the annual Living Christmas Tree were held at the First Baptist Church in downtown Lawton.

This year the event is commemorating the show’s 40th anniversary.

The occasion would have been celebrated last year, had it not been for the pandemic, but it’s that spirit of returning and healing that will mark this year’s Tree.

“I think the importance of this event is probably different every year I think the importance this year specifically is just that our cities in through a lot in the communities and the surrounding area we’ve just been through a lot so just to be able to come together celebrate saying have fun just have community I think it’s just a huge gift for us,” Senior Pastor Mike Keahbone said.

And the full show will premiere at 7:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10.

There will be pre-tree entertainment, which includes music and refreshments.

There will be additional shows over the weekend, one at 6 p.m. on Saturday and at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The event is free and open to the public.

