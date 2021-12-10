Fort Sill soldiers receive Christmas goodies for the holidays

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A few years ago, a volunteer began a small project for the soldiers during the holiday season, and with the love and support of other volunteers and military families..it has been such a success.

American Red Cross volunteer Petra Yahn said this is the biggest center for services for the military worldwide.

”We provide the emergency communication to the military, which is 24/7 and worldwide,” Yahn said. “So, if there is an emergency at home, a death or illness, or a birth, the American Red Cross for the Armed forces provides their verification for it, delivers the Red Cross message to command, wherever they are stationed at, so the command can make that leave decision.”

So Yahn wanted to go one step further, so she and another volunteer got the idea to go visit the basic trainees, with Christmas cards and goodies they bought themselves, to give to the soldiers who aren’t able to go home for Christmas.

”We kind of like put our heads together, and we thought, we’re right here on Fort Sill, we’re on a military installation, why can we not do this ourselves,” Yahn said. “And, so it started out with our employees upstairs just writing out some Christmas cards, some store bought cookie platters, and we took them over to the trainees”

After word got out about the center doing this for them, a Facebook group called family support group: Fort Sill Oklahoma freedom writers began to send it donations to add to the goodie bags.

From all over the U.S., people have been sending in chips, cookies, Christmas cards with nice words.

”It just took off like a wildfire, we got goodies coming in from Massachusetts, Ohio, Texas because that’s where their families are from, who have their trainees here on Fort Sill,” Yahn said.

A member of the group came up with the idea for an Amazon wish list, allowing anyone to send in donations for the soldiers.

So far, the the number of goodies sent in, will give them the opportunity to give them, not only to the basic trainees, but to the Marine detachment, Fort Sill fire department and gate attendees.

”It is public, it is under my Amazon profile, but I do have that link on the flyer, And I can still take donations, until probably the 15th,” Yahn said. “There’s a wish list with cookies, and other kind of treats”

If you want to donate to American Red Cross, to make a soldier’s Christmas on base a little more special, you can click the link.

Amazon wish list

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.