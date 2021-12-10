Lawton Fire Department looks for new chief

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is searching for a new fire chief.

The opening is posted on Facebook and on the City of Lawton website.

The candidate will need to be focused on providing rapid and professional incident mitigation, promoting public safety education and striving for improvement.

For those who would like to learn more, they can download a brochure with details on the position or an application here.

