Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton Fire Department looks for new chief

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is searching for a new fire chief.

The opening is posted on Facebook and on the City of Lawton website.

The candidate will need to be focused on providing rapid and professional incident mitigation, promoting public safety education and striving for improvement.

For those who would like to learn more, they can download a brochure with details on the position or an application here.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exact cause of the crash is not known.
One flown to hospital after Comanche County crash
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
Trail Road and Cache crash
New details released in Comanche County crash
A man is flown to a hospital after vehicle fire.
One person flown to hospital after vehicle fire
One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on U.S. 277.
Wreck on U.S Highway 277 sends one to hospital

Latest News

Friday active-duty military members and veterans got their names drawn in a lottery for elk and...
Elk hunting lottery held for active duty military, veterans at Fort Sill
This week's FFA 4-H Friend of the Week is Katelyn Patterson.
FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Katelyn Patterson
These are the latest Coronavirus numbers from hospitals in southwest Oklahoma as of Dec. 10.
COVID-19 in Texoma hospitals
Lawton Housing Authority and Feed the Children support area families.
Lawton Housing Authority, Feed the Children host No Hunger Holiday event
Salvation Army begins Angel Tree program in Lawton.
Salvation Army concludes Angel Tree Drive