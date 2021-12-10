Lawton Housing Authority, Feed the Children host No Hunger Holiday event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hundreds of families throughout the area that are in need were given a big box of goods for the holidays.

Its a part of the Lawton Housing Authority and Feed the Children No Hunger Holiday event.

The goods were given out at the Cameron University Stadium Parking Lot on Friday.

Each family received a 25 pound box of food and a 15 pound box of daily essentials, such as shampoo, conditioner, lotion and personal-care items and books and toys for their children.

“It’s important to give people that don’t have as much as other, and this is that season were benevolence run rampant, and everyone wants to do good for someone else in the holiday season,” Jervis Jackson with Lawton Housing Authority said.

He hopes to see other organizations across the area continue to help out people in need during the holiday season.

