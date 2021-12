LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man convicted in a 2020 murder has been sentenced.

Robert Adair, Jr was found guilty of second-degree murder in October.

A judge sentenced him Thursday to serve 20 years in prison, with credit for time served.

In August 2020, Adair stabbed and killed Jose Matos outside the Rodeway Inn in Lawton.

