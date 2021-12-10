Expert Connections
MacArthur High School hosts academic tournament

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A group of high school students gathered at MacArthur High School today for an academic tournament.

The first-ever Academic Team City Champ Tournament was held Thursday afternoon.

Team members from Lawton High, MacArthur and Eisenhower three schools went head to head in a test of intellects.

But the event’s winners received bragging rights. Thursday’s tourney was mainly just some fun practice ahead of the official Area Tournament.

“And we’ve been trying to get together as an academic team for three years now here COVID of course ruined quite a few of those events to be able to do that since the first time that we were able to do that come together to be able to talk and share and have a fun competition and walk away with little bragging rights for the year,” MacArthur High School teacher Jennie Hanna said.

Members of the Academic Team are set to head to the area tournament in January.

