More chargers filed against minor in sexual assault case

BLAIR, Okla. (KSWO) - A 17-year-old from Blair is facing even more sexual assault charges and allegations.

According to court documents, nine girls between the ages of 13 and 17 claim the teen either requested nude photos or touched them inappropriately.

Two girls first came forward, resulting in charges being filed in September.

The suspect is now facing multiple new charges, including first-degree rape, rape by instrumentation, two counts of lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16 and five counts of lewd acts to a child under 16.

Documents state the new charges stem from crimes took place between summer 2019 and September 2021.

