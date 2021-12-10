Expert Connections
Multiple crews battling fires in Electra, homes affected

A fire has been reported in Electra Friday afternoon.
A fire has been reported in Electra Friday afternoon.(Courtesy Photo)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELECTRA, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE - 2:52 p.m.

Wichita County has issued a Declaration of Disaster due to the fires in Electra. The declaration activates the Wichita County Emergency Management Plan.

UPDATE - 2:47 p.m.

The Texas Department of Transportation has confirmed that U.S. 287 near Electra is closed from Harrold to SH-25 due to the grass fires. Bus. Route 287 inside of Electra is also closed.

UPDATE - 2:37 p.m.

Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said he spoke with Electra Mayor Lynda Lynn and confirmed that there is not an ongoing mass evacuation of the city at this time (2:37 p.m.). He also said two homes have been affected by the fire and the Red Cross was called to help the residents.

UPDATE - 2:27 p.m.

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that there are multiple grass fires in Electra, and several roads coming into Electra have been blocked off. U.S. 287 North going into Electra is closed at this time.

UPDATE - 2:20 p.m.

Electra ISD Superintendent Ted West has confirmed that all students in the district are safe and have been evacuated to the old high school, which is the current administration building. Kids are being released to their parents.

Multiple crews are battling a fire that broke out early Friday afternoon in Electra.

An Electra resident confirmed to News Channel 6 that there are homes on fire near the hospital.

Our reporter on the scene reported 287 North is blocked off for the time being, with traffic currently backed up.

The cause of the fire is not known, though fire conditions are elevated Friday with strong winds.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 for the latest.

