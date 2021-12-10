Expert Connections
New details released in Comanche County crash

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released details in a crash that happened Thursday afternoon in Comanche County.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on NE Trail Road and NE Cache Road.

According to a crash report from OHP, a 2004 Buick Century was heading east on Cache Road approaching the intersection when a 2004 Dodge Ram going north through the intersection at Trail Road hit the Buick. The Buick went off the road, hitting a fence and a tree before coming to a stop, while the Dodge hit a fence and rolled once before it landed right-side up.

According to OHP, a passenger in the Buick, Joy Shepard of Marlow, was pinned for about 30 minutes before she was taken out. She was flown to a hospital in critical condition, while the driver of the Buick, Kaylee Shepard of Marlow, was admitted to a hospital in poor condition.

The driver of the Dodge refused medical attention.

