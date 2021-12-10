Expert Connections
One sent to hospital after wreck on Cache Road

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - And one person was injured after a crash in Lawton.

It happened a little before 2:30 p.m. along northeast Trail Road and Cache.

It’s not clear what caused the crash, but both vehicles were damaged.

Witnesses reported seeing the black truck rolling over multiple times.

The driver of the tan car was taken by survival flight, though their condition is unknown at this time.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Valley View, Kirks EMS and other first responders were on the scene.

