OSBI looking for missing Sulphur woman

SULPHUR, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is helping the Sulphur Police Department in their search for a missing woman.

According to the OSBI, 49-year-old Vicky Vernon was last seen in the 1200 block of W. Atoka in Sulphur on Nov. 29.

Police said Vernon was involved in an injury accident at Highway 110 and Primrose Lane in Davis earlier that day.

OSBI said it is not clear if that accident is related to her disappearance, but they said it is possible that Vernon could have a firearm.

She’s 5′5″, weighing 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see her or have information on where she is, you are asked to call OSBI at 800-522-8017 or email them at tips@osbi.ok.gov.

