Salvation Army concludes Angel Tree Drive

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Families in need of gifts received what they needed at the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Distribution.

Volunteers said it was a great turn out, and they enjoyed seeing the parents’ excitement as they gathered toys to give to their kids on Christmas.

If not for these donations, some in the community might not have a Christmas.

The Angel Tree drive may be over, but for those who would like to support the Salvation Army, they can donate at one of their Red Kettle locations across Lawton.

