Business in Cotton County business damaged in fire

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wild Urbans Farm in Walters was affected by the fire as it jumped from Highway 277.

Walters Fire Chief David Taylor said a greenhouse there caught fire and about 160 acres of land was burned all together.

There were also 150 hay bales burned.

Taylor added no houses were impacted as crews from four additional departments worked to save five homes.

He said they had the fire contained about three hours after it was called out at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

