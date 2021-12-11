Expert Connections
Elementary school students across Lawton compete in robotics tournament

By Kaitlyn Deggs
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton elementary school students put their engineering skills to the test at today’s junior robotics competition.

Technology Trainer Doris Biegler says that it’s important to teach kids at a young age how to use technology.

“Well, number one, it teaches them the basic skills that we need in life to succeed, which is how to work as a team, how to think outside the box, how to problem solve,” said Biegler. “But also, it teaches great job security for the future; everything has some kind of robot in it, nowadays, everything is electrical. Everything is getting programmed. So these guys are learning not only programming, but engineering, how to build, how to design.”

Teachers also say they have noticed positive changes in their students since they started building their robots.

“Because they have hands-on, and you know in the spirit of competition, friendly competition, but the spirit of competition always motivates us and it brings us together,” said Maureen DuRant, the Library Media Specialist for the Life Ready Center.

Fifth-grader Rylee Casey says that the students learned about teamwork, but also had some fun along the way.

“It was just a great time, building the robot, coding, and going to be able to drive it, it is going to be the time of my life,” said Casey.

Biegler adds that seeing the reactions from the students as they create and program their robots makes it all worthwhile.

“But if you guys can see some of their robots that they worked so hard on, and you could look at the faces of these kids, they are so excited,” said Biegler. “And that’s what you should take away, that’s why we do it!”

Bigler says they will hold another competition next year, and hopes that even more students participate in the future.

