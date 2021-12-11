Fall-Like Saturday, Critical Fire Weather Sunday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -’

Winds will continue to weaken out of the north at 10-15 mph early and 5-10 mph in the evening hours. Clouds will be more abundant early as well, and clearing by the late morning hours. Temperatures only reaching the low to mid 50s today means relative humidity levels will say between 30-50%. Conditions will not be favorable for fire weather this afternoon.

Tonight, skies remain clear with a light wind will contribute to strong radiative cooling, dipping our temperatures down into the mid 20s across Texoma. Winds will shift from northerly at sunset to southerly by midnight.

The clear skies will allow for warming to begin again Sunday with highs back into the mid 60s. A south to southwest flow returns due to ridging building over the Southern Plains. This will allow for fire conditions to jump to the near-critical category again on Sunday afternoon, with critical conditions just west of Childress. All outdoor burning, and other activities that could lead to fire starts, are strongly discouraged.

The warm up continues into the work week with highs near 70 Monday and near 80 degrees by Wednesday. A high pressure system over the plains keeps the south/southwest winds through Wednesday as well. Fire Weather conditions are low Monday, elevated Tuesday, and near-critical Wednesday. We have a slight chance for rain into Thursday following another cold front, but for now moisture in our area isn’t looking favorable for significant rainfall.

