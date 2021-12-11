FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Katelyn Patterson

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This week’s FFA 4-H Friend of the Week is 7th grader Katelyn Patterson from Cache Middle School.

Speaking contests, baking, showing, rodeoing, she is quite the 13-year-old.

And this girl is spending her own money to invest in her future.

”You make lifelong friends for starters, and its the experience that I love,” Patterson said.

In addition to the relationships she’s building, she said she stays so busy, because it’s fun.

”I try different things a lot,” Patterson said. “I’m outgoing, I just go with the flow. It’s just a lot of fun to try new things and get a feel.”

She’s been riding horses since she could walk, winning awards at just three years old for English riding.

Now, she’s moved on to barrel racing with her horse Jack, and is also training Bambam to do the same.

”He’s getting good at the barrel pattern,” Patterson said. “He’s getting in the groove, knowing how to turn.”

The bond with these horses is unbreakable, considering she paid for Bambam with the money she’s earned through livestock shows.

”I thought, I have all this money from my show, I’m not going to buy some toy that’s useless that will get broken or chewed up by the dogs,” Patterson said. “I can buy me a horse that’ll teach me responsibility, that I can bond with, and have a best friend for life with and later on, he’ll earn me back that money I spent on him through barrel racing and playdays.”

From horses, to cattle, she is learning it all and is working on growing her own cattle herd, starting with a Jersey cow she bought last summer.

She took on showing cattle this year, with plans to keep her heifer for her herd at home.

”It’s fun to go out there and give it all you got,” Patterson said. “And maybe get sneezed on when you’re in the show ring, that’s one of my least favorite parts. It’s just a whole lot of fun and people are nice and helpful.”

When she isn’t out in the pasture working with her livestock, Katelyn is in the kitchen.

”I compete in the salsa contests and cupcake wars,” Patterson said. “I bake a lot of cakes. I always make chocolate pie for Thanksgiving.”

4-H has allowed her to do these things.

Comanche County’s 4-H Educator Sharon Stuckey said Patterson embraces it all.

”Katelyn is a spitfire, she is a go getter,” Stuckey said. “You give her a task and she is 100 percent at it, learns about it, knows what she’s doing. She’s an all around kind of kid.”

She’s also part of the Comanche County 4-H Council, leading both younger and older members.

”During playdays, she helps the younger kids she practices around, she told me earlier, they’re family so she’s really good with younger kids,” Stuckey said.

Patterson is learning an important life lesson, before she gets to high school.

“I don’t think anyone would learn responsibility by everything being handed to them,” Patterson said. “I had to work for this.”

