Lawton legislators and school officials meet for legislative luncheon

By Kaitlyn Deggs
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton legislators and school board officials met for a legislative luncheon to discuss the future of public schools.

The officials met at the Life Ready Center in Lawton.

They discussed the budget for the upcoming year and the new legislation officials are trying to pass.

The Executive Director of the Oklahoma State School Board Association says the agenda consisted of ways to strengthen Lawton Public Schools.

”The big thing is just, ‘what does the Oklahoma state budget look like for this coming year?’“ Shawn Hime said. “How will that impact our public schools? What other policies and other issues that we can provide to our schools to help them grow and give them the freedom and flexibility to do what they need to for our students?”

They hold these luncheons across the state, and in Lawton, around three or four times a year.

