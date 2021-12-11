New visitor pass kiosk system on Fort Sill

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill visitors will now be able to get in and out of the Visitor Control Center faster than ever to get a visitor pass.

Instead of waiting 20 minutes on average to get a visitors pass, Fort Sill visitors can now use the new kiosk system to get their pass in about five minutes or less.

The new system doesn’t require any real assistance.

“You stick your identification in there, it does a background check for you. One of our guards will check that for you to make sure you meet the visitor requirements,” Emergency Services Director Michael King said.

Once all of your information clears, you will be asked to take a photo, and following that, a paper pass will print out.

The passes are only temporary for up to 30 days. If you want a pass for longer than 30 days, you will have to ask the guards about getting a hard card pass.

The Visitor Center also serves as the weapon registry place for new soldiers coming to Fort Sill, so the new kiosks help speed up that process.

“So if we had two or three guards that were working before the kiosks, if I wanted to get my weapons registered, it would take me about a week to get that paperwork down. Now with the kiosks here, those guards who would normally do the weapons registration can focus on that,” King said.

This is also expected to help reduce the crowds during basic combat training graduations on post.

“There were days during graduation that we would do over a thousand people in the Visitor Control Center. We would have a line that goes out the door and around the parking lot,” Chief of Guards Ryan Clark said.

Clark said it’s nice to have this in place since the coronavirus is still around.

“And not to have that face-to-face contact. I think people are more comfortable with the contact-less option that we have. My guys like it because it allows them to give that customer service level as needed,” Clark said.

