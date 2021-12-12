Fire Weather Through Wednesday Before Weather Pattern Change

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Sunny Skies all day will allow temps to warm up into the low-to-upper 60s across Texoma. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph sustained with 30-35 mph wind gusts. Relative humidity will be between 10-25% as moisture doesn’t increase with temperatures today, so elevated fire weather is in place for most and Critical conditions to the north and west where winds will be the strongest this afternoon. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11a until 8p for all counties west of Interstate 44 except Comanche county All outdoor burning, and other activities that could lead to fire starts, are strongly discouraged.

Sunday night will be clear and milder with temps only getting into the mid 30s as winds weaken after sunset to 5-10 mph.

The warm up continues Monday with sunshine and highs top 70 degrees for most of Texoma due to a high pressure from upper level ridging building to our east. Fire weather isn’t as prevalent Monday as winds won’t be as strong, still southerly at 10-15 mph.

Tuesday will top out in the mid-to-upper 70s with increasing clouds late with elevated fire conditions. Winds will be the strongest on Wednesday with 20-30 mph winds and gusts between 40-50 mph. Near-Critical Fire weather is expected on Wednesday with moisture still minimal. Wednesday night, relief comes with a cold front as temperatures Thursday will be in the low-to-mid 60s and another cold front Friday night will bring us a rain chance and highs over the weekend only in the 40s.

