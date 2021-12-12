Fire Weather Tomorrow and Multiple Days as Warm and Dry Air Dominates

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Winds will shift from northerly to southerly just after sunset, setting up a warming trend going into next week. But for tonight, skies remain clear with a 5-10 mph wind, contributing to strong radiative cooling as temperatures will fall into the mid-to-upper 20s across Texoma.

The clear skies will allow for warming to begin again Sunday with highs back into the mid 60s. A south to southwest flow from ridging will build over the Southern Plains through Wednesday. This will allow for fire conditions to jump to the near-critical category again on Sunday afternoon, with critical conditions just west of Childress. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11a until 8p for Caddo, Kiowa and Jackson counties and counties to the north and west. All outdoor burning, and other activities that could lead to fire starts, are strongly discouraged.

Sunday night will be milder with temps only getting into the mid 30s. The warm up continues into the work week with highs near 70 Monday and near 80 degrees by Wednesday. A high pressure system over the plains keeps the stronger south/southwest wind with gusts upwards of 35 mph. Fire Weather conditions are low Monday, elevated Tuesday, and near-critical Wednesday. Wednesday will have the strongest winds, upwards of 30 mph sustained, ahead of a cold front. We have a slight chance for rain Friday and Saturday following another cold front, which will drop Saturdays highs into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.