Near Record Highs Early, Cold Fronts Late Week

80 possible Wednesday before 2 cold fronts bring 40s for weekend highs
By Reece Cole
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will be clear and milder with temps only getting into the mid 30s due to mixing from 10-15 mph south winds before midnight. After midnight, winds only 5-10 mph.

Waking up Monday with sunshine and afternoon highs top 70 degrees for most of Texoma due to a high pressure from upper level ridging building to our east. Fire weather isn’t as prevalent Monday as winds won’t be as strong, still southerly at 10-15 mph with 20 mph gusts possible. Winds overnight Monday stay consistent, again creating mixing and keeping overnight temperatures in the mid 40s with increasing clouds.

Clouds continue to increase during the daytime hours Tuesday. Highs top out in the mid-to-upper 70s with elevated fire conditions. Winds south 10-20 mph with 30-35 mph wind gusts. Wednesday with have the strongest sustained winds at 20-30 mph winds and gusts between 40-50 mph. Near-Critical Fire weather is expected on Wednesday with moisture still minimal. Highs will reach 80 degrees across much of Texoma, which means low relative humidity between 15-30%. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday morning, relief comes with a cold front as temperatures Thursday will be in the low-to-mid 60s. Rain with this front looks to remain east of I-35. Another cold front Friday will bring us a better rain chance during the day and into Saturday. Temperatures following the front will top out in the 40s and lows in the upper 20s. There could be a light wintry mix if the timing of the precipitation is during the overnight hours as temperatures will push below freezing.

