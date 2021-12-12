Trees For Troops brings Fort Sill families holiday joy with free trees

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Lots of holiday cheer and excitement on Saturday as active duty Fort Sill soldiers and their families picked out live Christmas trees.

The Christmas Spirit Foundation is partnering again with FedEx to give thousands of military families across the United States a live tree.

This is Fort Sill’s 15th year participating, and according to Program Manager Chris Smith at the Fort Sill Recycle Center, there are families who look forward to it every year.

“It’s not just taking the tree out of the attic and putting it up,” Smith said. “It’s they get to come out here, they get to pick it out, they get to see the decorations, and it just adds to the whole Christmas experience.”

Smith said what’s even more special is another family, maybe hundreds of miles away, buys the tree and adds a personalized note, wishing the military family a Merry Christmas.

“Whether that Christmas tree is a live tree or not live tree, it’s part of their Christmas tradition and there are so many kinds of Christmas trees, they get to see what they really look like, you know, in the real world,” Smith said.

Sergeant First Class Joshua Yungandreas, his wife and four children picked the perfect tree together.

7NEWS talked to the Yungandreas family last year about their tradition, which is still carrying on.

He said Trees For Troops makes it so easy to get a live tree.

“Before it, we would go out to the tree farms and actually have to cut down things, so it’s kind of nice not having to get down on all fours to cut down a tree if you get a live tree but it’s fun,” Yungandreas said. “It’s always a big family affair.”

The kids couldn’t wait to put the tree in the car, and Yungandreas said it’ll soon be covered in lights and the childrens’ homemade ornaments.

“Normally, it’s the homemade ornaments that get thrown and strewn all over the tree, so we’ve got quite the ensemble when it comes to ornaments and various ornaments that the kids have done up,” Yungandreas said.

Yungandreas said he hopes to have the tree up for the kiddos to enjoy by Monday.

It continues Sunday from noon until 5 p.m. at the Fort Sill Recycle Center.

Trees are handed out on a first come, first serve basis.

