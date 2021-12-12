Walters bakery and farm damaged by fire

WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - Friday’s wildfires ravaged Southwest Oklahoma.

A bakery and farm just north of Walters is now looking to rebuild.

“We’re going to rebuild,” said Bob Kirchner, the co-owner of The Wild Urbans. “We’re going to get the greenhouse back up because that is important, we’re going to get the personal property we need because that’s important. But, all in all, we’re looking forward to just getting back and getting our crops back in the ground and getting things growing, and moving on.”

The fire, which the Walters Fire Department suspects started near I-44, did not damage any of the buildings on The Wild Urbans farm.

“When it got to our property, the grace of God put us where the flames only went into the fields, and kept our structures- our store, our home on the top of the hill, kept those structures safe,” said Bob.

But the greenhouse did not have the same luck.

“But all you can see now are the bolts and the screws and everything from here, so yeah, it’s gone,” said Elisabeth Kirchner, the other co-owner of the farm.

Extreme weather conditions are nothing new to Southwest Oklahoma and Elisabeth says they are not going to stop her from getting the place back up and running.

“I’ve become resilient to the tornadoes and everything that happens out here in Oklahoma, so I’m saddened about it, but also I’m a go-getter, so it makes me want to try harder to make it happen for us because this whole place is a dream for me, and I’m just thankful every day that I am able to live on such a place like this,” added Elisabeth.

Both Bob and Elisabeth say they are thankful for the police and fire departments, as well as their neighbors, who took action to make sure they were okay.

“There’s hardly anything we can say that was bad, except for the fact that tangible things are gone, but those can always be replaced,” said Bob.

“I appreciate all of our customers, all of our neighbors, they have really come together when something like this happens, all of our neighbors come together and they help one another, and that’s what the world is all about,” said Elisabeth. “There needs to be more of that, just helping each other and supporting each other. "

There have been no reports of injuries from the fire in Walters and Elisabeth says that all of her animals survived with the help of one of the police officers.

They plan to keep the public informed about when they plan to reopen on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.