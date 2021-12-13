3,665 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported 3,665 new cases of the Coronavirus since Friday.

OSDH reported 932 new cases of the virus Monday, with 1,192 new cases reported Sunday and 1,541 new cases on Saturday.

The new numbers bring the seven-day average of new cases in Oklahoma to 1,280.

There are currently 13,781 active cases, according to OSDH.

Meanwhile, the CDC reported 48 new deaths from the virus since Friday.

So far, 12,118 deaths in Oklahoma have been attributed to the Coronavirus.

