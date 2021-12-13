Blair teen wins national rodeo championship

BLAIR, Okla. (KSWO) - A teen in Blair was welcomed home Sunday afternoon after winning the Junior World Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

“It was my first time ever doing it, so it was kind of a first experience for me and I am glad I got to do it with one of my friends,” said Brandt O’Connor, the Junior World Finals Rodeo Champion.

This was Brandt O’Connor’s first championship and he and his partner took home multiple awards.

“He and his partner, Trigger Hargrove, were able to compete and win a rope-in which qualified them to compete at this particular rodeo,” said Brandie Combs, Brandt’s mother. “He and Trigger won the average, meaning they had the fastest time on five steers, and then they also won the world, as the header and the healer, meaning they had the most money won among all of the contestants.”

Being a rodeo champion runs in the family.

Brandt’s dad, D.J. O’Connor, took home two IPRA championships in the late 1990s.

D.J. is thankful for the chance to watch his son follow in his footsteps.

“It means the world to me, I just hope he can be better than I ever was, we can provide for him, and he can go much further than I ever went,” said D.J. O’Connor.

D.J. adds that he is proud of the hard work Brandt put into preparing for the championship.

“Oh I am very proud, he’s worked very hard at this, countless hours in the practice pen, up and down the road hours, there’s no words to describe,” D.J. said.

Seeing the town of Blair recognize his hard work and accomplishments makes it all worthwhile to Brandt.

“It means a whole lot to me, it reassures me that I have a fan base behind me and I have supporters behind me that will do anything to help me here with whatever I need,” Brandt said.

Brandt says his next step is to go to college at Western Oklahoma State College in Altus and to hopefully have a professional rodeo career.

