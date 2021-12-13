Expert Connections
Burn ban issued in Stephens County

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Stephens County Commissioners have approved a burn ban.

The ban is in effect immediately and is currently set to last no more than 14 days, but commissioners will have the option to extend it.

The ban means no one can set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop or other wildlands or build a campfire or bonfire, or even burn trash or other material.

Exceptions have been made for equipment related to road construction projects as well as welding, cutting torch or grinding activities, as long as they are done over a non-combustible surface of at least 10 feet by 10 feet and when welding blankets or screens are used to cover flammable vegetation. Commissioners said wind speeds have to be less than 20 miles an hour at the time of those activities and someone aside from the welder has to be at the site with pressurized water or a fire extinguisher.

Anyone who is found to set a fire during the ban can face a fine of up to $500 and one year in prison.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

