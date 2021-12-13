Details of Coombs Road wildfire released

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - According to Comanche County Emergency Management, the Coombs Road Fire that broke out Friday is officially 100% contained.

Emergency Management said the response to the fire ended around 10 a.m. Monday. The Coombs wildfire resulted in 1,465 acres of land being damaged and the loss of five homes, 14 barns and nine vehicles.

The cost of the property damage done is not clear.

Comanche County Emergency Management advised evacuations for approximately 1,310 residents within a four mile radius of Pumpkin Center after the fire broke out Friday.

Emergency Management officials said they had 134 personnel from more than 30 agencies spanning five counties in southwest Oklahoma including Grady County, Jefferson County, Stephens County and Tillman County on scene to combat the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

