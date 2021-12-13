Family, friends of Quadry Sanders hold vigil Sunday night

Expert Connections
Sunday, family and friends of Quadry Sanders gathered at Elmer Thomas Park to remember the life of their loved one.(KSWO)
By Kaitlyn Deggs
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Sunday, family and friends of Quadry Sanders gathered at Elmer Thomas Park to remember the life of their loved one.

“We’re just honoring his memory. We want to think about good times, the laughing person he was, the talented person he was, how much love and joy he brought to our lives. We wanted to take this opportunity to honor the life he lived and to allow his friends and family members to say goodbye,” said Mina Woods, Sanders’ mother.

Sanders was shot and killed by Lawton police outside a home on Lincoln Avenue on December 5th. His mother says the last week has been very emotional.

“Surreal, being that we haven’t viewed his body yet. It’s been a little hard to really grieve and believe it’s real. Rolling emotions. I guess the best way to really describe it is bipolar emotions,” Woods said.

Woods also thanked the community for their support in this tough time.

